Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

COO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.78. 69,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

