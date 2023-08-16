Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,776,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 911.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $166.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,533. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

