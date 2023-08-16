Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of XPO worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. CWM LLC increased its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. 695,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

