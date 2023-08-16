Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,653 shares of company stock worth $2,477,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.07. 5,042,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,175,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.43 and its 200 day moving average is $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $769.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

