Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Paychex by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.36. 226,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,513. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.