Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 78.28%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.