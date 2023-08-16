MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.17. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 8,849,287 shares traded.

MSP Recovery Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

