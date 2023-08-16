Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Up 0.1%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 1,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Muncy Bank Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, and lines of credit, as well as business and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.