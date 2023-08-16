National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.25.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$50.05 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$63.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 65.09%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

