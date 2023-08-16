National Bank Financial Increases Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$34.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

