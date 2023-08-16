National Bank Financial Increases Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$34.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.76% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Trading Halts Explained
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.