National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

