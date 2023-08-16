NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 330 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.19).

Several research firms have commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.69) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.57) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

LON NWG opened at GBX 230.80 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.44. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 556.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,571.43%.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,421.86). In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,421.86). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,102,368.67). Corporate insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

