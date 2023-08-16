Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 46.18%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NMM opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

