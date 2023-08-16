Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 46.18%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navios Maritime Partners

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.