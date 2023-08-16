Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3444 per share on Thursday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

NDBKY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.