Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3444 per share on Thursday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Nedbank Group Stock Performance
NDBKY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.04.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nedbank Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.