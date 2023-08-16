Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 14,682 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,110. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

