Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.43. 4,916,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,809,927. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

