Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 605,521 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 605,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,764,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 120,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 758,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 412,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 977,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock remained flat at $21.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 99,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

