Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,159,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,083,188. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.74.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

