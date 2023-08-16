Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 540,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,291. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

