Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $18.39 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

