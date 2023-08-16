Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $40.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

VEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

