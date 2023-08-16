Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 9,914 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.61. The company has a market capitalization of $269.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at AbbVie

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

