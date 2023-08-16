Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.