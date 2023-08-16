NEM Reaches Market Cap of $236.50 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $236.50 million and $6.79 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

