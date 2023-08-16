NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Financial Survey

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Woodward 1 6 2 0 2.11

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.14%. Woodward has a consensus price target of $117.78, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Woodward.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% Woodward 7.34% 11.46% 5.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Woodward $2.38 billion 3.21 $171.70 million $3.32 38.18

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power.

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodward has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Woodward shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Woodward beats NET Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

