Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NBW stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 19,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

