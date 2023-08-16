New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 206,294 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 80,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $281.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.20 million. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

