New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,700 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 266,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,986. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

