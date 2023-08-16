New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,187 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Element Solutions worth $42,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,347 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ESI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 667,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.