New South Capital Management Inc. Has $32.83 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 434,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,926. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

