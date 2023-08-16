New South Capital Management Inc. Has $55.05 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,357 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for 2.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Howard Hughes worth $55,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,344,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,788,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,824 shares of company stock worth $14,942,488. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

