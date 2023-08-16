New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 7.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $162,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,502.70. 46,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,868. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,471.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,508.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

