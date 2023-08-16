New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,430 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises approximately 3.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of CGI worth $76,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $203,388,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 123.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 279,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 262,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CGI by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 238,852 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

GIB traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. 38,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CGI

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.