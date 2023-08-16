Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share by the mining company on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Newcrest Mining’s previous final dividend of $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

