Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share by the mining company on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Newcrest Mining’s previous final dividend of $0.29.
Newcrest Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.23.
About Newcrest Mining
