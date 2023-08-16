Newcrest Mining Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NCMGF opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.
About Newcrest Mining
