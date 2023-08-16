News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) CFO Susan Panuccio Sells 184,212 Shares

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

News Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 856,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,178. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

News Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of News by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

