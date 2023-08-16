Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.
NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.34.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
