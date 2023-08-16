NFT Market Cap Achieves $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,119.59 or 1.00035643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

