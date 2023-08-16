NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 332,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.68. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

