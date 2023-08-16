Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,040.80

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,040.80 ($13.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.69). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.10), with a volume of 8,804 shares changing hands.

Nichols Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.77. The stock has a market cap of £368.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,203.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Nichols Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,750.00%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

