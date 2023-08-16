NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 970,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,505. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.48. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.