Northland Power Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.63.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$22.98 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$21.03 and a 12 month high of C$46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.