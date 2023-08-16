Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 1,516,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

