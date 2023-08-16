Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.88) to GBX 4,440 ($56.32) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 110,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,968. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

