Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $480.46. 133,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,627. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.71 and a 200 day moving average of $466.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

