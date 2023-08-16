Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

CB stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.70. 396,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,536. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.95.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

