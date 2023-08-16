Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.19. 2,937,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average is $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $428.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

