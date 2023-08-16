Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 770 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.62. 794,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,852. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

