NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NOW Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,148. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
